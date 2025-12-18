GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Receives Rare Timepiece Gift From Anant Ambani - Check Details

Anant Ambani gifts an highly expensive and rare timepiece to Lionel Messi
The Argentine icon visited India as part of his GOAT tour 2025
Lionel Messi received a very rare Richard Mille time-piece from Anant Ambani during the Argentine icon's visit to the Vantara wildlife rescue as part of his recently concluded GOAT India tour.
The 8-time Ballon d'or winner toured to 5 different cities in the country. His extravagant visit was full of drama, controversies but it also had some priceless moments.
What Happened During Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour?
His tour began with the infamous visit to the Salt Lake Stadium, where fans were left frustrated after Messi was taken away from the venue just after a few minutes.
Messi, who was accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, then visited Hyderabad, where he was welcomed by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.
In Mumbai, Messi was greeted by two Indian sporting legends - Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri.
At the national capital, the 2022 World Cup winner continued to amaze the crowd in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he also met youth players of Minerva Football Academy, which recently won a couple of European titles.
Before leaving the venue, Messi expressed his gratitude to his fans and promised that he would return to India very soon.
On his final leg of the GOAT tour, Messi and co visited the Vantara wildlife rescue in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Therein, he was involved in various traditional rituals and also clicked pictures with the animals present in the sanctuary.
Messi's entourage was welcomed by Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant. As a gesture of gratitude, the 38-year-old received a rare and very expensive Richard Mille watch.
What Is Special About The Richard Mille Watch Messi Received?
The Richard Mille RM 003 V2 Asia edition watch gifted by Anant Ambani to Lionel Messi is not an ordinary one.
Valued at $1.1 million, this watch is incredibly rare because only 12 were ever made. It features a complex "tourbillon" design and high-tech materials used in space travel.
By gifting this, Anant Ambani gave Messi one of the world’s most exclusive luxury items, reserved for only a handful of people globally.