Anant Ambani To Host Lionel Messi In Vantara Extending His India Stay

Lionel Messi arrives reportedly to be hosted by Anant Ambani in Vantara
Messi flies from Delhi to Jamnagar after concluding Delhi tour
Jay Shah invites Messi for the upcoming T20 World Cup during Delhi event
Football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour, which started on a chaotic note, ended on a high note with successful appearances in Mumbai and Delhi. Although, despite the conclusion of the tour, Messi's India visit is set to extend by one more day as the global icon is reportedly to be hosted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, in Vantara, Gujarat.
Following his event in Delhi, the Argentine legend arrived in Jamnagar, along with Luis Suarez. The visuals were shared by news agency ANI, check here:
Messi's Delhi Leg Of GOAT Tour
Lionel Messi's Delhi event turned out to be a success, unlike the one in Kolkata, where the fans couldn't even get the glimpse of their favourite superstar leading to ruckus and anger among public.
The football icon met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley. Jay Shah presented Messi and his other teammates with numbered jerseys of the Indian cricket team and even bestowed him with a World Cup ticket of an India match in the upcoming T20 World Cup.