Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town ever since they kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations. The couple drew attention when they threw a pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar and invited Rihanna. After this, they hosted a second opulent celebration on a luxury cruise ship. The couple is all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. A recent report has revealed that they have invited some of the biggest pop stars for their wedding.