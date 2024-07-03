Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town ever since they kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations. The couple drew attention when they threw a pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar and invited Rihanna. After this, they hosted a second opulent celebration on a luxury cruise ship. The couple is all set to tie the knot on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. A recent report has revealed that they have invited some of the biggest pop stars for their wedding.
As reported by India Today, the Ambani’s have invited these three popular artists for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding. The report added that these stars are currently in the negotiation stage with the billionaire family. It stated that ‘currently negotiations and talks are on’ to secure dates of the artists for the event. Here are the artists who have been reportedly invited.
1. Adele
The British singer has won 15 Grammy Awards for her powerful vocals and poignant lyrics. She is the voice behind hit songs like ‘Rolling in the Deep,’ ‘Someone Like You,’ and ‘Hello.’ Her album ‘25’ became the fastest-selling album in music history.
2. Drake
This RnB singer and rapper is known for his numerous chart-topping hits. His albums – ‘Take Care’ ‘Nothing Was the Same,’ ‘Views,’ and ‘Scorpion,’ feature some popular songs like ‘Hotline Bling,’ ‘God's Plan,’ and ‘In My Feelings’ that are always played in clubs and bars.
3. Lana Del Rey
Known for her cinematic and melancholic music, this Grammy-nominated artist is known for hauntingly beautiful songs like ‘Video Games’, ‘Summertime Sadness,’ and ‘Young And Beautiful.’ With her lyrical storytelling, she is one of this generation's most popular pop artists.
Ahead of the wedding, the Ambanis hosted a mass wedding for 52 ‘underprivileged’ couples. Anant and Radhika will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on July 12. The celebrations will be spread across July 12 – July 14.