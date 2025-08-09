India A Women Vs Australia A Women Highlights, 2nd T20I: Healy And Kim Garth Shine; AUS A-W Thrash IND By 114 Runs

India A Women vs Australia A Women Highlights, 2nd T20I: Get highlights from IND-A W vs AUS-A W on August 9 in Mackay

Radha Yadav
India A Women's Tour Of Australia A: Radha Yadav, captain of India A women
Here are the highlights of the India A Women Vs Australia A Women, 2nd T20I at Mackay’s Great Barrier Reef Arena. Australia A Women crushed India A Women by 114 runs in the second unofficial T20I at Mackay on Saturday to go 2-0 up in the three-match series. After being put in to bat, the hosts rode on Alyssa Healy’s blistering 70 off 44 balls and Tahlia Wilson’s fluent 43 to post 187/4, with Anika Learoyd (35) and Courtney Webb (26*) adding late momentum. Radha Yadav picked up 2/35, while Prema Rawat claimed one wicket for the visitors. In reply, India A’s batting collapsed under relentless pressure from Kim Garth, whose superb figures of 3-1-7-4 dismantled the line-up, with Amy Edgar (2/17) and Tess Flintoff (2/23) providing able support. Minnu Mani’s 20 was the only double-digit score apart from Dinesh Vrinda’s 21, as India A were bundled out for 73 in 15.1 overs.
LIVE UPDATES

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hello!

Hello! We're back with another live blog, and this time it's India A Women vs Australia A Women. Stay tuned for live updates.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Update!

India A Women won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia A Women in 2nd T2OI.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Australia A Women Playing XI : Alyssa Healy, Tahlia Wilson, Anika Learoyd, Courtney Webb, Nicole Faltum (c), Madeline Penna, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Sianna Ginger, Amy Louise Edgar, Lucy Hamilton

India A Women Playing XI : Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry (wk), Dinesh Vrinda, Raghvi Anand Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Radha Yadav (c), Minnu Mani, Prema Rawat, Tanuja Kanwar, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I:AUD A-W 6/0 (1.0 Overs)

Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Wilson kick off Australia A Women innings. Titas Sadhu begins proceedings with ball

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS A-W 36/0 (4.0 Overs)

Alyssa Healy and Tahlia Wilson have kicked off Aussies to a great start with Healy playing the aggressor role. Wilson anchoring the role has played well against pacers and look to take the game deep

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS A-W 75/0 (9.0 Overs)

Healy belted Tanuja Kanwar for 10 runs after Radha Yadav was taken to nelter for 12 runs in opening over. have crossed 50 runs opening partnership, Healy and Wilson continue to find boundaries and adding runs

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS A-W 156/2 (17 Overs)

Radha Yadav removed Tahlia Wilson seven shot of fifty catching it to Prema Rawat. Wilson, who started playing aggressively was in hurry of runs but Yadav smart in changing length and pace trapped her.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS A-W 102/1 (12.0 Overs)

Skipper Radha Yadav yet again comes to play and removes well set Alyssa Healy for 70 runs. Yadav yet again smart with her length and line force Healy to play cut short what ch smartly landed to Raghvi Bisht hands

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: AUS A-W 187/4 (20 overs)

Alyssa Healy hammered 70 off 44 and added 95 for first wicket with Tahlia Wilson before Radha Yadav struck timely removing both the batters as Australia posted 187/4 in their respective 20 overs.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND A-W 7/2 (2.0 overs)

Hamilton and Kim Garth struck early dismissing Uma Chetry for duck and then Shefali Verma handing India early blow.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND A-W 16/4 (6.0 overs)

Kim Garth struck twice in quick succession, dismantling India A Women’s middle order. She first had Raghvi Bist caught by Penna for 5, before clean bowling Tanuja Kanwar for a first-ball duck, leaving the visitors in deeper trouble.

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND A-W 48/6 (11 overs)

Flintoff removed Radha Yadav as Ginger gor rid off Minnu Mani to force India to six down. IND A-W look really bad as they face mounting defeat

India A Women Vs Australia A Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND A-W 73 All Out (15.1 overs)

Published At:
