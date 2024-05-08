Hollywood

Drake's Security Guard Shot Outside His Toronto House In Drive-by Shoot, Police Launch An Investigation

A shooting has taken place outside Drake's house in Toronto. His security guard, who was stationed outside his house, was shot.

Drake
Rapper Drake has been in the news ever since his feud with Kendrick Lamar has started intensifying. Both the rappers have been sharing the diss tracks they wrote for each other, and every track is more scathing than the previous ones. Amidst this row, Drake’s house in Toronto was targeted in a drive-by shooting. Reports reveal that a security guard was shot.

The shooting took place outside Drake’s house in Toronto, Canada. The rapper’s house is situated in Toronto’s plush neighbourhood – the Bridle Path – which is also known as the Millionaires Row. According to reports, a security guard who was stationed outside his house was wounded on Tuesday. The police are still unsure if the rapper was in the house when the shooting took place.

As quoted by the police, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. (0600 GMT). Officers took the severely wounded guard to the hospital. The suspected shooter was spotted fleeing in a vehicle. Speaking to the media, Inspector Paul Krawczyk stated that the police had not yet determined a motive behind the shooting, and other details about the shooter or the vehicle involved remained undisclosed. Krawczyk mentioned that the guard was still hospitalized in serious condition.

Krawczyk could not confirm if Drake was in the house, but he assured that the police were in talks with his team who were cooperating with the investigation. He also acknowledged that he was aware of the feud between Drake and Lamar, but he stressed that it was too early to state that this was the motive.

Lamar intensified his feud with Drake in the recent week by dropping three diss tracks within a span of 36 hours. The final track – ‘Not Like Us’ included footage that showed an aerial shot of Drake's Toronto mansion.

Drake, Kendrick Lamar - X
Drake-Kendrick Lamar Feud: A Timeline Of How Their Relationship Has Become One Of Music Industry’s Biggest Disputes

BY Snigdha Nalini

