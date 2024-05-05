United States

Dua Lipa Decodes Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Feud On SNL Debut As Host

In a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live," Dua Lipa delved into the intense rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, adding her own unique twist to the ongoing saga. Lipa's debut as both host and musical guest provided a platform to dissect the fiery exchange of diss tracks that has captivated the music scene.

SNL
Dua Lipa SNL Photo: SNL
info_icon

Dua Lipa delved into the fiery rap feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar during her appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

In the recent episode, Lipa joined Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, and Devon Walker as morning talk show hosts attempting to decipher the diss tracks that have dominated the music scene recently.

Lipa portrayed a cultural analyst who had been secluded “for the past 48 hours trying to piece it all together.” She stood before a whiteboard adorned with portraits of the two rappers and connected Post-It notes with phrases like "shoe size," "feet," and "OVO."

The ongoing exchange of diss tracks between Drake and Lamar has been the talk of social media, especially over the last 36 hours since Lamar dropped three songs aimed at Drake. The rivalry escalated into personal territory as they exchanged insults about their families and personal matters. Lamar appears to have seized the advantage and delivered the final blow with particularly cutting lyrics accusing Drake of concealing a secret daughter from the public eye.

Lipa elucidated some of Drake's Canadian slang and discussed Tupac Shakur's estate's involvement in the rap beef. Gardner and Day's characters displayed cutouts of Drake's and Lamar's faces, but before tensions could escalate further, their morning show went to commercial break.

This marks Lipa's third appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Previously, she served as the musical guest for Natalie Portman in 2018 and Kristen Wiig in 2020. This latest episode signifies her debut as a host. Notably, it's the second instance this season of a performer taking on the dual role of host and musical guest, following Bad Bunny in the second episode.

