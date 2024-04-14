Video| Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt 'SNL' Duet: Actors Sing Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Parody To Bid Farewell To The Barbenheimer Epic

"Saturday Night Live" treated viewers to an unexpected delight during Ryan Gosling's recent hosting stint: "All Too Well (Ryan's Version)." The "Barbie" actor bid farewell to his Ken persona during his 'SNL' monologue with a parody rendition of Taylor Swift's 2012 hit. Sporting a fur coat reminiscent of his character from the 2023 film, Gosling crooned about his "breakup" with Ken to the melancholic melody.