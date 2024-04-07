United States

Kristen Wiig Joins SNL's Five-Timers Club In Star-Studded Episode

Kristen Wiig scores laughs and reunions as she joins SNL's Five-Timers Club in a star-studded episode featuring surprise cameos, hilarious sketches, and a night of celebration.

Kristen Wiig during "Kristen Wiig's Thanksgiving Monologue" on November 19, 2016 Photo: Getty images
Legendary comedian Kristen Wiig returned to Saturday Night Live (SNL) for her fifth time as host on April 6, 2024, officially joining the show's prestigious Five-Timers Club. The episode featured a night of celebration with surprise appearances from fellow comedy powerhouses, making it an unforgettable evening for fans.

Wiig, a beloved SNL alum known for her hilarious characters, kicked off the show by expressing her excitement about reaching the hosting milestone.  She previously hosted in 2013, 2016, and twice in 2020.

The festivities took a fun turn when fellow five-timer Paul Rudd welcomed Wiig to the club from the audience. The celebration continued with surprise appearances from Matt Damon, Jon Hamm, Martin Short, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, and Ryan Gosling. Even though some hadn't reached the five-time mark themselves, their presence added to the night's special atmosphere.

Wiig and her A-list guests brought the laughs throughout the episode with hilarious sketches that parodied everything from 1960s office culture to retirement parties. The night culminated in a heartwarming moment with Wiig, the cast, and all the guests sporting the coveted Five-Timers Club jackets.

Beyond SNL, Wiig's comedic talent continues to shine.  She currently stars in the new Apple TV+ series "Palm Royale" and lends her voice to characters in "Despicable Me 4." The episode also featured musical guest Raye, making her SNL debut.

Wiig's hosting stint adds to an impressive lineup for SNL Season 49, which has already seen hilarious performances from Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and others.  With Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton taking the stage next on April 13th, fans can expect even more side-splitting moments in the coming weeks.

