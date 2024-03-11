Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Blames Ryan Gosling

At Oscars 2024, Emma Stone took home the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Poor Things'. She was nominated for the lead actress Oscar alongside Lily Gladstone for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and others. Many thought that Gladstone would win the Best Actress award but Emma's win came as a surprise. She turned teary-eyed during her acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards. Stone suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction before the acceptance speech. Emma was dressed in a white gown for the awards show. As she walked up on stage, she confessed that her dress broke. She jokingly blamed Ryan Gosling as the actress said she ripped her dress while jamming with him during the 'Barbie' song 'I’m Just Ken' performance.
Emma said, “Hoo boy, my dress is broken. I think it happened during “I’m Just Ken.” I’m pretty sure.'' She ended her speech, “Don’t look at the back of my dress. Thank you.”
The 'La La Land' actress also lauded her fellow Oscar nominees- Sandra Hüller, Annette Bening, Carey Mulligan, and Lily Gladstone. ''I share this with you. I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together,'' she said.
Stone further said, “Oh my God, I’m totally—OK, the other night I was panicking as you can kind of see—it happens a lot—that maybe something like this could happen. And Yorgos [Lanthimos, Poor Things’ director] said to me, “Please take yourself out of it,” and he was right, because it’s not about me. It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts. And that is the best part about making movies, is all of us together. And I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member, with every crew member, with every single person who poured their love and their care and their brilliance into the making of this film''.
The 35-year-old concluded her speech by saying, ''Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter. I am forever thankful for you. Thank you for inviting all of us to be members of this team.'' She also thanked her family, her mom, brother, her dad, and husband, Dave McCary. ''I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl. So thank you so much,” said Emma.