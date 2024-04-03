How Did Taylor Swift Make History As Billionaire Music Icon: Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024

Following a year of colossal success including a highly successful concert tour, a hit movie, and setting a Grammys record - Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire! Forbes recently published its World’s Billionaires List, revealing that Swift has amassed an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion this year. According to the publication, her earnings stem from her record-breaking Eras tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate investments. Notably, Forbes emphasizes that Swift is the first musician to achieve a billion-dollar fortune solely through songs and performances!