United States

How Did Taylor Swift Make History As Billionaire Music Icon: Forbes World’s Billionaires List 2024

In the realm of music and fame, Taylor Swift's rise to the ranks of billionaires marks a historic moment. As her name graces Forbes' World’s Billionaires List 2024, here is how the pop sensation navigated her path, rewriting the rules and setting unprecedented records along the way.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
Saihaj Kaur Madan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Getty%20Images
Taylor Swift Is Officially A Billionaire! Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Following a year of colossal success including a highly successful concert tour, a hit movie, and setting a Grammys record - Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire! Forbes recently published its World’s Billionaires List, revealing that Swift has amassed an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion this year. According to the publication, her earnings stem from her record-breaking Eras tour, the value of her music catalog, and her real estate investments. Notably, Forbes emphasizes that Swift is the first musician to achieve a billion-dollar fortune solely through songs and performances!

As per Forbes, last October she accomplished “a feat no other musician had before: she became a billionaire strictly off of earnings from her music and performances.”

The singer-songwriter behind the 'Eras Tour' has made her debut on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list, joining a group of 14 celebrities collectively valued at $31 billion, according to the magazine. Joining her in this prestigious list are other notable newcomers like Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Christian Louboutin.

Leading the list is Bernard Arnault, with a staggering fortune of $233 billion as the overseer of the LVMH empire, which includes renowned fashion and cosmetics brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Top 10 People on Forbes' World’s Billionaires List: the yearly list of the Richest People

1. Bernard Arnault & Family

2. Elon Musk

3. Jeff Bezos

4. Mark Zuckerberg

5. Larry Ellison

6. Warren Buffett

7. Bill Gates

8. Steve Ballmer

9. Mukesh Ambani

10. Larry Page

At 34 years old, the pop star joins a cohort of 2,780 other immensely wealthy individuals, whose combined net worth totals $14.2 trillion.

The net worth are as of March 8, 2024.

Taylor Swift: A Year of Milestones and Achievements Culminating in Billionaire Status

Forbes adding Swift's name to the list doesn't come as a surprise. Her highly acclaimed Eras Tour, which kicked off on March 17, 2023, in Arizona and is scheduled to run until December, made history last year by becoming the first tour to surpass $1 billion in gross revenue, as reported by Pollstar.

During the tour, Swift's team filmed multiple concerts, leading to the release of a movie in October 2023 that grossed an additional $261.6 million worldwide. Furthermore, Disney reportedly acquired the streaming rights to the movie for $75 million, making it available on their Disney+ platform.

While more challenging to quantify, equally significant were the professional accomplishments and personal milestones of the "Shake It Off" singer.

In December, Time magazine honored Swift as their 2023 Person of the Year, placing her among esteemed past recipients like presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump, as well as Pope Francis.

Subsequently, at the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, Swift achieved a record-breaking feat by clinching her fourth Album of the Year prize for "Midnights." This victory surpassed esteemed musicians such as Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, all of whom had previously secured three wins in the category.

Swift's relevance extended to the sports arena when she revealed her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023.

In February, as the team secured their second consecutive Super Bowl victory, Swift enthusiastically watched from a private box alongside friends like Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Her high-profile, 12-hour flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas, ensuring her timely attendance, garnered nearly as much media coverage as the championship game itself.

