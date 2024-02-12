Sports

Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Cheers Boyfriend Travis Kelce In Epic Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Showdown - In Pics

Taylor Swift strolled into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl surrounded by celebrity friends. She cuddled with Blake Lively during Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful” and won what appeared to be a beer chugging contest, slamming her cup down to an appreciative roar from the fans. The pop superstar flew halfway around the world to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team play the San Francisco 49ers. The defending Super Bowl champions struggled through a sloppy first half filled with miscues before taking their first lead with a third-quarter touchdown — to Swift’s delight — only for the Niners to regain a three-point advantage early in the fourth. Swift completed her trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the game, walking through security along with Lively, Ice Spice and her mom, Andrea Swift. She later was spotted talking to Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes that reportedly cost more than $1 million.