Sports

Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Cheers Boyfriend Travis Kelce In Epic Kansas City Chiefs Vs San Francisco 49ers NFL Showdown - In Pics

Taylor Swift strolled into Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl surrounded by celebrity friends. She cuddled with Blake Lively during Post Malone’s performance of “America the Beautiful” and won what appeared to be a beer chugging contest, slamming her cup down to an appreciative roar from the fans. The pop superstar flew halfway around the world to see her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his team play the San Francisco 49ers. The defending Super Bowl champions struggled through a sloppy first half filled with miscues before taking their first lead with a third-quarter touchdown — to Swift’s delight — only for the Niners to regain a three-point advantage early in the fourth. Swift completed her trip from the Tokyo Dome to Allegiant Stadium for the game, walking through security along with Lively, Ice Spice and her mom, Andrea Swift. She later was spotted talking to Kelce’s brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes that reportedly cost more than $1 million.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 12, 2024

Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Brynn Anderson

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22 against the 49ers.

1/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Taylor Swift watches the celebration on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

2/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
3/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
4/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/

Taylor Swift walks on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
5/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Taylor Swift moves on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
6/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker embarces Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

7/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez

Donna Kelce, left, Taylor Swift, center, and Jason Kelce, right, celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

8/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his girlfriend Taylor Swift after the team's victory over the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game in Las Vegas.

9/9
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift
Super Bowl Football: Taylor Swift | Photo: AP/John Locher

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses Taylor Swift after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement