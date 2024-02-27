'How Can You Not Be Stoked?': Zac Efron Reacts To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce High School Musical Comparisons

It seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently embodying a grown-up, real-life rendition of the romantic tale depicted by Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, and Zac Efron is here for it all.
Recently, Efron addressed a question from E! News regarding the perceived parallels between the romance of Swift with Super Bowl champion and NFL star Kelce, and the storyline of Efron's iconic Disney movie, High School Musical.
"Wow, I didn't think about that," said Efron during the promotion of his upcoming film, Ricky Stanicky. "That's really cool. Shout out to all the High School Musical fans."
"I love the whole Travis, Taylor thing. Man, I'm so happy for them," Efron added in the interview. "They're two of the best people in the world. How can you not be stoked?"
Efron gained fame through his role in the 2006 Disney Channel musical, portraying Troy Bolton, a high school basketball star who falls for fellow student Gabriella, played by Vanessa Hudgens. In the movies, Gabriella is depicted cheering on Troy during his basketball games, similar to Swift's attendance at the recent Super Bowl in Las Vegas, where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs secured the NFL championship.
Fans have been drawing comparisons between the sports-and-music romance depicted in High School Musical and Swift's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end since the couple made their relationship public in September. For instance, one Swiftie tweeted in January, “the chiefs game and the golden globes being within hours of each other reminds me [of] when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the audition for the school musical.”
Later, Vanessa Hudgens — who portrayed Efron's romantic interest in High School Musical — commented on Instagram that the tweet was "hilarious."
The trilogy of High School Musical movies depicts the convergence of different worlds at the fictitious East High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Efron and Hudgens' characters face opposition from their peers in both basketball and theater, who disapprove of their efforts to unite these disparate worlds.
The most recent sighting of Swift and Kelce occurred at the pop star's Eras Tour show in Australia on February 23rd, where the football player joined his superstar girlfriend's performance, dancing alongside Katy Perry and Rita Ora. He also distributed guitar picks to fans. The day before, the couple enjoyed a date at the Sydney Zoo.