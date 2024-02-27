'How Can You Not Be Stoked?': Zac Efron Reacts To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce High School Musical Comparisons

It seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are currently embodying a grown-up, real-life rendition of the romantic tale depicted by Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez in High School Musical, and Zac Efron is here for it all.

Recently, Efron addressed a question from E! News regarding the perceived parallels between the romance of Swift with Super Bowl champion and NFL star Kelce, and the storyline of Efron's iconic Disney movie, High School Musical.