Taylor Swift Reveals 'The Tortured Poets Department' Tracklist, Featuring Post Malone And Florence + Machine

Taylor Swift has unveiled the highly-anticipated tracklist for her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," featuring exciting collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + the Machine. With 16 tracks and a bonus song, this album promises to be an emotional journey for fans come April 19th.

Saihaj Kaur Madan
February 6, 2024

Taylor Swift New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' @taylorswift13/Twitter

Taylor Swift has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," set to be released on April 19.

Swift posted a picture showing what seems to be the backside side of the physical record, revealing a tracklist that includes a collaboration with Post Malone on a track named "Fortnight" and another featuring Florence + the Machine titled "Florida!!!"

Swift won the Grammy awards for both Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album with "Midnights" over the weekend. During her acceptance speech for the latter award, she revealed the upcoming release of her next studio album.

At the beginning of her speech, Swift joked, “Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that." She continued by expressing her gratitude to her fans and reciprocated “by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th.”

A pre-order link on Swift's website provides information about her new album: It will consist of 16 tracks, and the vinyl, CD, and cassette versions will include a bonus song titled "The Manuscript." There is also a collectible 24-page book-bound jacket that features three handwritten lyrics and previously unreleased photographs.

You can find the tracklist listed below.

Tracklist for 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Side A

Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

