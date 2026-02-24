Taylor Swift's Opalite Hits No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift's single Opalite has become Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.
It is now her 14th chart-topper on Billboard Hot 100.
Swift officially ties Rihanna with the most No. 1 hits in the chart’s history.
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has once again secured a major milestone, with Opalite topping Billboard Hot 100. It has become her 14th No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. With this achievement, Swift now ties Rihanna for the third-most Hot 100 No. 1s in the chart’s history. Both are now behind The Beatles (20) and Mariah Carey (19).
Opalite tops Billboard Hot 100
Opalite is the second Hot 100 leader from Swift’s 2025 twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, released after The Fate of Ophelia. The track recorded 11.4 million official US streams and sold 168,000 copies in a single week, according to Luminate. Out of 168,000 copies, 144,000 were physical sales, including CDs and vinyl editions.
The track topped the Hot 100 after debuting at No. 2 upon its October release.
In February, the official video of Opalite premiered. It was exclusively released on Spotify and Apple Music, and then on YouTube.
It has an impressive sales record. Billboard reported it was the highest weekly sales for any song since Jason Aldean’s Try That in a Small Town, which sold 175,000 downloads in a single week in August 2023.
Taylor Swift celebrates her win
Taking to her Instagram handle, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the recording studio.
"Just a few Opalite memories to celebrate the Hot 100 #1 you guys just got this song!! I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video. To put this into perspective…(sic)," she wrote and added, "This is actually the first time I’ve had two Hot 100 #1s off of one album since my album 1989 came out in 2014, nearly twelve years ago! I know that’s a lot of numbers but it all adds up to me being so thankful to the fans who helped make this happen by welcoming this song into your lives with open arms (sic)".