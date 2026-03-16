Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters' Trio Stuns The Crowd With Golden Performance

Summary of this article
EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna performed Golden, the hit song from Kpop Demon Hunters, at the 98th Academy Awards.
The film took home the award for best animated feature early and the best original song trophy.
The trio dazzled the crowd with their electrifying performance.
Kpop Demon Hunters, the Netflix blockbuster, which became a global cultural phenomenon, has won Oscars for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song. Its theme song Golden, which has dominated global music charts, became the first K-pop song to win an Oscar.
Ejae, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna - the voices behind Kpop Demon Hunters' girl group Huntr/x performed Golden at the 2026 Oscars awards ceremony on Sunday.
KPop Demon Hunters singers Oscars performance
The room was filled with Korean instrumentals, with dancers in traditional Korean dress. Scenes from the movie were played in the background as Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, dressed in all white, set the stage on fire with the chartbuster. The background dancers twirled golden flags during the performance.
Several videos of KPop Demon Hunters' performance at the Oscars have gone viral on social media, with fans describing it as a "K-pop concert."
Celebs, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Spielberg, Chloe Zhao, Emma Stone, Teyana Taylor and others were seen waving light sticks to the beats of the hit track.
Have a look at the video here.
Golden wins Best Song at Oscars
Ejae, with her fellow songwriters, took the stage. She shared the honour was Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Teddy Park and Mark Sonnenblick.
“Thank you so much to the Academy for this insane award,” Ejae said during the group's acceptance speech, while trying to hold back her tears. “Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now, everyone's singing our song and all the Korean lyrics. I'm so proud.”
“And I realise the song, this award, is not about success, it's about resilience,” she added. “And I'm just so grateful to our team. And I just want to thank my mom, my dad, my brother, my fiance, my manager, of course for always staying with me.”
While accepting the Best Animated Film trophy, Maggie Kang, the co-writer and co-director of the film, thanked the Academy and fans, “who got us here, and for those of you who look like me,” and added, “I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this, but it is here, and that means that the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”
Producer Michelle L.M. Wong and co-director Chris Appelhans accompanied Kang to accept the award.
This is not the first feat for Kpop Demon Hunters in this awards season. Recently, Golden became the first K-pop song to bag a Grammy. It also grabbed a Golden Globe for original song and the movie won for animated motion picture. The film also took home a Producers Guild Award for outstanding animated theatrical motion picture.
Golden also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for more than eight consecutive weeks.