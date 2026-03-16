Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters' Trio Stuns The Crowd With Golden Performance

Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform 'Golden' from "K-Pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Rei Ami, from left, EJAE, and Audrey Nuna perform 'Golden' from "K-Pop Demon Hunters" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello