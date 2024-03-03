Taylor Swift's Exclusive Singapore-Only Deal Sparks Diplomatic Tensions In Southeast Asia: Impacts Of 'Swiftonomics'

According to local media reports on Wednesday, Philippine lawmaker Joey Salceda urged the Department of Foreign Affairs in the Philippines to pressure the Singaporean counterpart agency for clarification regarding the delicate situation.

“If true, [this] isn’t what good neighbors do,” remarked Salceda. He emphasized that while the grant may have provided a substantial economic uplift for Singapore, “it was at the expense of neighboring countries, which could not attract their own foreign concert goers, and whose fans had to go to Singapore.”