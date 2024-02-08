Swifties, get ready to sing your hearts out at home as Taylor Swift just announced that an expanded version of ‘The Eras Tour’ film will be getting its digital release!
Swift, who just made history at the 2024 Grammys for consecutively winning Album of the Year four times, took to her social media on Thursday to announce that ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar next month.
The ‘Blank Space’ crooner dropped new posters for the film, and stated that five more songs will be included in the streaming version, which were not included in the theatrical release. One of them is ‘cardigan,’ as revealed by her. However, as per Variety’s analysis of her three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, those are likely to be the acoustic ‘surprise songs’ she performed: ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts,’ ‘Maroon,’ ‘You Are in Love’ and ‘I Can See You (From the Vault).’
She captioned the post, “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be Disney+”
She added, “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).”
Lastly, Swift signed off by saying, “Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon.”
The concert film ‘The Eras Tour,’ after its widespread theatrical release on October 13, 2023, achieved remarkable success, amassing a staggering $261.7 million in box office collections worldwide, going on to become the highest-grossing concert film in history. Filmed during the first three Los Angeles shows (August 3-5) of the Eras Tour, the movie boasts a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.
The tour itself, which the 34-year-old singer described as a journey through all of her “musical eras,” resumed on February 7 in Tokyo, after finishing one leg of the tour in São Paulo on November 26, 2023. With the tour still ongoing, it’s already become the highest-grossing concert tour, with more than $1 billion in ticket sales.
Post the release of the film, Swifties can gear up for the release of her upcoming studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ set to release on April 19.