The ‘Blank Space’ crooner dropped new posters for the film, and stated that five more songs will be included in the streaming version, which were not included in the theatrical release. One of them is ‘cardigan,’ as revealed by her. However, as per Variety’s analysis of her three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, those are likely to be the acoustic ‘surprise songs’ she performed: ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts,’ ‘Maroon,’ ‘You Are in Love’ and ‘I Can See You (From the Vault).’