‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: A Love Note For The Swifties

Disney+ Hotstar is here with Taylor Swift’s concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’. This is an extended version of the film, which got released on Amazon Prime Video on her birthday last year. The film got immense appreciation from the Swifties when it had a limited release in theatres and also when it was released on Amazon Prime Video as well. Now, the film has been released with some additional songs as Taylor’s Version on Disney+ Hotstar. Here is all that you need to know about the film.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’: Story
Experience the Eras Tour concert, performed by the one and only Taylor Swift. The film captures her Eras Tour and showcases the varied nuances of the concert. It was shot back in August 2023 during 3 live shows of Taylor Swift at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Did you always want to watch Taylor Swift live in concert and couldn’t get the tickets? Or couldn’t afford the tickets? Well, you’ll have to watch ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ then to find out how it is to be in a live concert by Taylor Swift.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’: Performances
Taylor Swift is not just a singer. She is a performer. She is the best show(wo)man that this generation can have, and she nails it to the core. She puts on a show that brings to life her career spanning the past 17-18 years. She has a different theme for every album and every stage of her life and represents it so beautifully onscreen. One might think that putting on an elaborate show like this would be stressful, but the effortless way that Taylor Swift does it makes you feel like it’s as easy as ABC.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Sam Wrench’s direction along with Brett Turnbull’s cinematography makes the film worth your time. The way they’ve shot the film doesn’t make you feel like you’re watching a movie. It gives you the perfect feel of a live concert. Even if you’re someone who has attended the shows live in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, you may have not attended all the 3 shows. So, there is something new for everyone. Even if you are a die-hard Swiftie and attended all the 3 shows where the film has been shot, you’ll still find some details in Sam Wrench’s direction that probably you must have missed. Brett Turnbull’s camerawork is brilliant, and you’re left in awe of the numerous jimmy jib shots and the overhead drone shots.
Dom Whitworth’s editing along with co-editors Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce and Mark 'Reg' Wrench make sure you have a seamless film. Even if the film has been shot across different converts, you’re not seeing any jump cuts, and that keeps the presentation very smooth. Also, cutting down the entire footage from the shows and picking the shots that are the best ones and the most enticing ones is a tough call. The team definitely did some great work in that regard. Also, keeping it to just about 3 Hours 30 Minutes is also an applause-worthy deed as Taylor Swift fans may have wanted more and more and more of the songstress.
The music by Taylor Swift is without a doubt the best thing about the film. You’re taken through a journey of her songs from varied albums of hers. What’s brilliant is that not only has she managed to just sing the songs but she has also managed to give them all great interludes so that you don’t feel any stoppage or any interruptions at all. It all feels very seamless, and the interim music definitely keeps you hooked on the film till the very end.
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’: Cast & Crew
Direction: Sam Wrench
Cast: Taylor Swift, Mike Meadows, Max Bernstein, Paul Sidoti, Amos Heller, Matt Billingslea, Karina DePiano, Melanie Nyema, Kamilah Marshall, Jeslyn Gorman, Eliotte Woodford, Amanda Balen, Tori Evans, Raphael Thomas, Audrey Douglass, Kevin Scheitzbach, Jan Ravnik, Kameron Saunders, Taylor Banks, Natalie Peterson, Sydney Moss, Tamiya Lewis, Natalie Reid, Sam McWilliams, Whyley Yoshimura, Karen Chuang, Bianka Bryant
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 3 Hours 30 Minutes
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ is for all you Swifties out there. If you’re someone who always wanted to see her live in concert and couldn’t, this film is made for you. The way Taylor Swift manages herself onstage and otherwise also, makes you understand why she is so hugely popular, and why there are people who would give their one arm in order to meet her or attend her show once. While people who are not fans of the singing sensation would get bored even by the thought of sitting through an almost 3 and a half hour long film, for the rest of you Swifties, this is a Must Watch. I am going with 3 stars.