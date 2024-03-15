‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: A Love Note For The Swifties

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ is for all you Swifties out there. If you’re someone who always wanted to see her live in concert and couldn’t, this film is made for you. The way Taylor Swift manages herself onstage and otherwise also, makes you understand why she is so hugely popular, and why there are people who would give their one arm in order to meet her or attend her show once. While people who are not fans of the singing sensation would get bored even by the thought of sitting through an almost 3 and a half hour long film, for the rest of you Swifties, this is a Must Watch. I am going with 3 stars.