Iconic pop singer Taylor Swift not only secured a well-deserved victory at the Grammys 2024 but also continued her tradition of unveiling albums when one least expects it. During her acceptance speech of winning the Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Midnights,’ the now 13-time-Grammy Winner, announced her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’
Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Announces 'Brand New Album' During Acceptance Speech; To Release On THIS Date
Following subtle hints about ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version),’ this surprise announcement brought joy to all Swifties. The singer-songwriter also provided insights into the album’s details.
“I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” Swift said, adding, “So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19.”
She went on to add, “It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you.”
As soon as she dropped this unexpected yet pleasant news, netizens went gaga over it and flooded the comment section with love and overexcitement. One user said, “She tricked us, but this is better than we expected.” Another user commented, “The fans are going wild.” While one more chimed in, “Great move, announcement when the whole US is watching Grammys.”
She did what she said, and posted the black and white album cover and release date on her social media. The singer captioned it, “All’s fair in love and poetry...New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19.”
In the second and last slide of the album post, she wrote, “And so I enter into evidence… My tarnished coat of arms, my muses, acquired like bruises… My talismans and charms… The tick, tick, tick of love bombs… My veins of pitch-black ink… All’s fair in love and poetry… Sincerely, The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department.”
In a span of one hour, the post has fetched over 6 million likes.
So, mark your calendars for some more exciting music from the Queen of Pop!