Politics And Poetry: 'They Gather Around Me, The Animals'

I believe that it is this quality in Parashar’s poetry that makes it timeless, yet compellingly prescient. Even as she marvels at its granular beauty, Parashar laments a world that has been assaulted by the human virus. She does this, without ever employing a pedantic tone. As she draws attention to what we are doing to the skies and the earth, the forests and the rivers, how we’re polluting and destroying, she gestures towards that which we have already lost, but also what we are in the danger of losing. She does this with an intuitive persona that uses empathy to enter into the inhabited world of “things”, objects, and places - living beings. This is a subtle ecological politics, that is no less strident than the rhetorics of “identity politics”. A transformational intimacy with observed and experienced phenomena makes the work truly personal and universally political. “Who am I to ruin the unity of things for the sake of a sanitary impulse…?” she asks in a poem entitled On Not Cleaning the Bathroom; and I was left marvelling at the dexterity with which she weaves ordinary objects into a landscape of extraordinary world-changing questions.