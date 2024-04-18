Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists

Environmental activists are proposing alternative ideas for airport development in Tamil Nadu. “In addition to Chennai, there are three more international airports in Tamil Nadu such as Madurai, Coimbatore, and Trichy. There is one more airport at Thoothukkudy. All these airports have immense potential for expansion, which has been under consideration,” says G Sunderrajan of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental protection organisation. According to him, the construction of the airport at Parandur is poised to become an ecological disaster. The disappearance of water bodies in the project area would also adversely impact agriculture across 22,000 acres of agricultural land lying outside the project area. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project is yet to be released, further fuelling suspicion among the people. “We will go to court against this project, but the government has not provided us with details of the project,” says Bhaskar, a farmer in Nelvoy village.