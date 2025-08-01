J&K: Gujjar Families Fear Eviction As Authorities Reject Majority Of Possession Claims On Forest Land

Following the revocation of Article 370, Gorsi had received an eviction notice before the 2024 assembly elections asking him to vacate the land that he lived on for years and it was only after the issue evoked political outrage that the authorities promised that people like him, who are Gujjars would get possession rights. He said that even as he had submitted all the documents in support of his claim for permanent utilisation rights on the land that the family possessed for several generations, his claim had not been entertained.