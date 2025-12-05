UK Arrests 171 Delivery Riders, Including Indians, For Illegal Working; Deportations Underway

UK Home Office crackdown targets delivery riders across Britain under “Operation Equalise,” with new immigration laws strengthening right-to-work checks

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
London United kingdom deportation
A rider of Just Eat delivery, seen cycling through central London. Photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images
Indians were among 171 delivery riders arrested for illegal work during a UK-wide immigration crackdown, with several detained for deportation, the British government said.

According to PTI, the UK Home Office’s Immigration Enforcement teams conducted “Operation Equalise” over seven days last month, targeting delivery riders in towns, villages and cities across Britain to check their documentation. Those found working illegally, including Bangladeshi and Chinese nationals, were arrested immediately and held for removal to their countries of origin.

The Home Office provided details of some operations: “On 17 November, officers were deployed to the High Street in Newham (east London). Four riders of Bangladeshi and Indian nationality were arrested for illegal working. All four were detained for removal,” the statement said. “And on 25 November, officers attended Norwich city centre (eastern England) where they conducted a crime reduction operation. Three riders of Indian nationality were arrested with two detained for removal. The third individual was placed on strict immigration bail.”

PTI reported that the Home Office described the operations as part of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s “sweeping reforms” to combat illegal migration, which include increasing deportations.

Latest government figures claim record levels of enforcement last year, with more than 11,000 checks carried out and 8,000 arrests – representing rises of 51 per cent and 63 per cent respectively. Nearly 50,000 people with no right to remain in the UK have reportedly been removed since July 2024. Arrests, convictions and seizures linked to people smuggling have risen by 33 per cent over the past 12 months.

“These results should send a clear message: if you are working illegally in this country, you will be arrested and removed,” UK Border Security Minister Alex Norris said.

Last week, Norris met with major food delivery firms Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats to discuss ongoing efforts against illegal working on their platforms. The Home Office said this includes expanding randomised facial recognition checks to prevent account sharing and monitoring asylum hotel locations to detect illegal working hotspots.

Authorities also highlighted concerns that some criminals are using “dodgy shops on high streets” to conceal serious crimes, including money laundering and illegal employment, undermining legitimate businesses. “That’s why the government is relentlessly pursuing these criminals and their dirty money and has recovered 300 million pounds in criminal assets in the past year. Communities are also being backed with new powers to block some unwanted shops and giving them a greater say over what’s in their high streets,” the Home Office said.

According to PTI, the UK’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill has recently received Royal Assent. The legislation aims to close existing loopholes and give authorities the power to extend right-to-work checks to the gig and informal economy, including delivery riders. Employers who fail to carry out stricter checks could face prison terms of up to five years, fines of 60,000 pounds per illegal worker, and the possibility of having their businesses shut down.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
