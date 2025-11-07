Ex-Aligarh Mayor Alleges Family Was Kept Under “Digital Arrest” for Three Days, Files Police Complaint

Former Aligarh mayor Shakuntala Bharti said she and her family were confined to their home for three days by cybercriminals posing as police officers.
The fraudsters accused her of being linked to a money laundering case and demanded ₹50 lakh to clear her name.
Bharti has lodged a complaint with the police and cybercrime unit, and an investigation has been initiated.
According to Bharti, she received a call on November 1 from an individual claiming to be a Delhi Police officer, who accused her of being linked to a bank account in Mumbai involved in a ₹3-crore money laundering case. The caller allegedly arranged a video call, instructed her not to leave her home, and monitored her movements continuously.
Bharti said the fraudsters demanded ₹50 lakh to drop the false case. Realising she had been tricked, she filed a complaint with the local police and the cybercrime unit. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.