NBA: Julius Randle Helps Minnesota Timberwolves Beat New Orleans Pelicans 125-116

Julius Randle had 28 points and nine rebounds, carrying Minnesota on a quiet night from Anthony Edwards, and the Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-116 in the NBA on Friday (December 5, 2025). Edwards finished with just 11 points in 31 minutes. He scored a season-high 44 points earlier in Minnesota's 146-142 overtime victory in the opener of the two-game set. Naz Reid added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves, who won their fourth straight. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo also had 15 points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans
Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Julius Randle, right, goes up to shoot against New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
1/9
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans Vs Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Naz Reid looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
NBA Basketball Game: New Orleans Pelicans Vs Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) drives with the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
NBA Basketball Game: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins, top right, attempts to score against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
NBA Basketball: New Orleans Pelicans Vs Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Saddiq Bey (41) fends off Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
NBA Basketball: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, right, drives with the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
NBA 2025-26: New Orleans Pelicans Vs Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen, left, drives with the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Naz Reid, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
NBA 2025-26: Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Timberwolves Pelicans Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives with the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce McGowens (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Pelicans Timberwolves Basketball
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, bottom left, drives with the ball against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jeremiah Fears, top left, and center Derik Queen (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo: AP/Ella Hall
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Rahul Blames IndiGo Chaos on Govt’s ‘Monopoly Model’

  5. Delhi Announces Major Traffic Curbs Ahead of Putin’s Visit

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  4. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

  5. Pakistan Sees 25% Surge In Violence

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution