NBA: Julius Randle Helps Minnesota Timberwolves Beat New Orleans Pelicans 125-116
Julius Randle had 28 points and nine rebounds, carrying Minnesota on a quiet night from Anthony Edwards, and the Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 125-116 in the NBA on Friday (December 5, 2025). Edwards finished with just 11 points in 31 minutes. He scored a season-high 44 points earlier in Minnesota's 146-142 overtime victory in the opener of the two-game set. Naz Reid added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves, who won their fourth straight. Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo also had 15 points.
