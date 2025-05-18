Watch | 117 Homes, No Notice: Rooftop Evictions at Kolkata's Karnani Estate

Karnani Estate—a historic structure on AJC Bose Road. Beneath its ornate balconies and crumbling facades lies a contradiction: 117 makeshift homes on its rooftop, housing nearly a thousand people. They call them “servant quarters.”
But for those who live here, these narrow, asbestos-roofed tenements are anything but temporary. Their roots go deep, stretching back to the British Raj. When cooks, khansamas, and drivers served colonial officers in these bungalows, their accommodation was arranged right above them. The officers left, but the workers stayed.
But now, the current landlord wants them out. Police say they’re acting on a court order. They came with bulldozers, tore down homes. Residents say no papers were shown.