Petition Filed In Pak Court For Imran Khan's Medical Exam

Petition filed by KP CM Sohail Afridi in IHC for monthly medical exams at Shaukat Khanum Hospital for Imran Khan.
Cites multiple health issues and unanswered jail requests; demands full medical team access within three days.
Court schedules hearing, seeks records; Khan founded the Lahore cancer hospital in 1994.
A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday seeking permission for jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to undergo medical examinations by specialists from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Lahore, a facility he founded over three decades ago, amid reports of his deteriorating health during incarceration.
Filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on behalf of the PTI founder, the plea argues that Khan, 73, is facing "multiple health complications" and requires immediate assessment for accurate diagnosis and better treatment, requesting monthly check-ups starting within three days.
The petition, represented by counsel Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, names the Punjab government through its Home Secretary, IG Prisons, Adiala Jail Superintendent, and SKMCH as respondents, alleging that jail authorities ignored Khan's written request for SKMCH doctors despite his entitlement to quality care as a former PM. It claims Khan's convictions stem from "political victimization" under federal pressure, violating his fundamental rights, and seeks full access for medical teams to conduct examinations aligned with his history, including sharing reports with family and the court.
Khan, incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including corruption and state secrets violations, recently accused Army Chief Asim Munir of "moral degradation" and constitutional destruction in a jail statement.