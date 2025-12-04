Petition Filed In Pak Court For Imran Khan's Medical Exam

The petition, represented by counsel Syed Muhammad Ali Bukhari, names the Punjab government through its Home Secretary, IG Prisons, Adiala Jail Superintendent, and SKMCH as respondents, alleging that jail authorities ignored Khan's written request for SKMCH doctors despite his entitlement to quality care as a former PM. It claims Khan's convictions stem from "political victimization" under federal pressure, violating his fundamental rights, and seeks full access for medical teams to conduct examinations aligned with his history, including sharing reports with family and the court.