TTD To Build Lord Venkateswara Temple In Guwahati; Assam CM Allots Land

A delegation from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), led by its chairman B.R. Naidu, met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Friday in Guwahati to discuss the construction of a Lord Venkateswara temple in the state as per PTI reports.
The TTD requested five acres of land for the temple project, to which the Chief Minister agreed. The land will be allocated in Guwahati, marking the first major initiative by the TTD in Assam.
According to PTI, the TTD stated that the proposed temple aims to enhance the spiritual environment in the northeast and contribute to the promotion of cultural heritage in the region. According to officials, the temple would complement Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple, a major religious site in the city.
As cited by PTI, during the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD leadership for the proposal. He expressed hope that the project would strengthen cultural and spiritual connections between Assam and Andhra Pradesh.
The TTD Board is also working to expand its temple operations and improve facilities for devotees nationwide. The Guwahati temple is expected to be a significant step in that direction.
The exact location and timeline for the construction will be announced following further administrative procedures.