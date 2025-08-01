Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Highlights, Macau Open QFs: Indian Duo Bow Out As Lower-Ranked Malaysians Seal The Win

File photo of India's men's doubles pairing Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP

Catch the highlights of the men's doubles quarter-final match of the Macau Open 2025, where Satwik and Chirag were this close to pulling off a comeback, but the Malaysians held their nerve when it mattered most. Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal started strong, taking the opening game 21–14 with sharp, aggressive play that caught the Indian pair off guard. Satwik and Chirag responded with intent, dominating the second game 21–13 to force a decider and shift the momentum in their favour. The third game was a nail-biter, point for point, neither pair backing down, but at 20-all, it was the 52nd-ranked Malaysians who held firm, clinching it 22–20. A heartbreaking exit for the Indian second seeds, who were left stunned as Choong and Haikal marched into the semifinals.

LIVE UPDATES

1 Aug 2025, 01:42:17 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Hi! Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some more badminton action. After Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli's wins, we turn our attention to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's encounter. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

1 Aug 2025, 02:01:45 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Streaming Info The Macau Open will be broadcast live in India on the Star Sports network, with live streaming available on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar starting from the quarter-finals. In the earlier rounds, fans can catch all the action from every court through live streams on the BWF’s official YouTube channel. For real-time score updates throughout the tournament, the BWF website will provide live coverage.

1 Aug 2025, 02:59:40 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Game 1 On We’re underway in Game 1 of the men’s doubles quarter-final, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have taken the court against the Malaysian duo of Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal. But it’s the Malaysians who’ve burst out of the blocks! Sharp, aggressive and fast on the net, they’ve raced to a 7–3 lead early on, catching the Indian pair slightly off rhythm. Satwik and Chirag need to settle in quickly, the Malaysians aren’t here to wait.

1 Aug 2025, 03:04:04 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Game 1 Things continue to slide for Satwik and Chirag in this opening game, the Malaysian pair are absolutely locked in, stretching their lead to 13–7 now. The Indians are struggling to find their usual rhythm, mistiming a few lifts and losing the flat exchanges. But let’s not count them out just yet, we’ve seen this duo turn it around too many times to write them off this early. A couple of big smashes, a shift in tempo, and this could flip in a flash.

1 Aug 2025, 03:15:49 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Indians Trail After Game 1 The Malaysian duo have drawn first blood. Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal close out the opening game 21–14, keeping the pressure firmly on the Indian second seeds. Satwik and Chirag looked a touch out of sync, a few errors, some misjudged lifts, and not quite their usual sharpness at the net. But if there’s one thing we know about this Indian pair, it’s their ability to bounce back under pressure. Game 2 is about to begin, and they'll be desperate to flip the script.

1 Aug 2025, 03:18:09 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Game 2 Underway We're into the second game, and the Indian duo have come out with renewed purpose. Satwik and Chirag are looking much sharper, quicker at the net, tighter in defence, and finding those angles again. They've taken an early 7–5 lead, showing clear intent to turn this around. The fight is on.

1 Aug 2025, 03:27:07 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Game 2 The momentum has well and truly shifted! Satwik and Chirag are now in full flow, unleashing their trademark power and precision to take a commanding 16–9 lead in the second game. The Malaysians are starting to feel the heat as the Indians push hard to force a decider. This is more like it from the second seeds, aggressive, focused, and fired up.

1 Aug 2025, 03:32:39 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Indians Storm Back, Force Decider Game on! The Indian pair have roared back into the contest, sealing the second game 21–13 with a dominant display. From 7–5 up, they barely looked back, hammering down smashes, tightening the net play, and never letting the Malaysians settle. It’s 1–1 now, and we’re heading into a decider. The energy’s up, the crowd’s buzzing, buckle in for a cracking finish.

1 Aug 2025, 04:01:54 pm IST Satwik-Chirag Vs Jian-Haikal Live Score, Macau Open Quarter-Final: Indian Duo Crash Out Oh man, what a rollercoaster, Satwik and Chirag were this close, but the Malaysians held on. Choong Hon Jian and Muhammad Haikal grabbed the first game 21–14, the Indians flipped the script with a dominant 21–13 in the second, and the decider was pure knife-edge drama. It went all the way to 22–20, and the second seeds just couldn’t close it, a stunning shock, and the Malaysians are through while the Indian pair walk off stunned.