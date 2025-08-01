WI Vs PAK, 1st T20I: West Indies' Losing Streak Goes On As Pakistan Dismantle Chase, Win By 14 Runs In Florida

Saim Ayub's half-century, combined with Mohammad Nawaz's impressive bowling, means that West Indies have not won since mid-June in any format of the sport

West Indies vs Pakistan
West Indies lost to Pakistan in the first match of their T20I series
West Indies' losing streak continued as Pakistan earned a 14-run victory in Florida to take a 1-0 lead in their three-match T20I series on Thursday.

Saim Ayub's half-century, combined with Mohammad Nawaz's impressive bowling, means that West Indies have not won since mid-June in any format of the sport.

Sahibzada Farhan was trapped lbw by Shamar Joseph (3-30) early on, but Ayub (57) combined with Fakhar Zaman (28) for an 81-run partnership on the second wicket to spring Pakistan into life.

The pair fell in quick succession, but Hassan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (11 not out) and Faheem Ashraf (15) all helped the tourists push to 178-6 by the end of their innings.

West Indies started strongly, with Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew both scoring 35 apiece, only to both see their stands end in the 12th over thanks to Mohammad Nawaz (3-23).

Gudakesh Motie was also dismissed for a duck by him in the same over as the West Indies chase increasingly stuttered.

Though Jason Holder (30) and Joseph (21) mounted a late fightback, it was too little too late as West Indies dragged themselves to 164-7.

Data Debrief: West Indies continue to toil

Ahead of the series, West Indies' record against their visitors left a lot to be desired, having lost each of their last six T20I series against Pakistan, including a 3-0 defeat in December 2021.

After Pakistan plundered 58 off their last 31 balls to set a target of 179, the chase certainly didn't look insurmountable, but a disastrous middle-overs collapse ended Windies' hopes of changing their recent fortunes. 

It means West Indies have now won just two of their last 19 completed T20Is, losing each of the last six.

