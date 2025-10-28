Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I Update: PAK Welcome RSA At Rawalpindi; Babar Azam Returns

Donnovan Ferreira and Salman Ali Agha pose with the trophy ahead of the 3-match T20I Series X/ ProteasMenCSA

A very welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The visitors will continue their tour of Pakistan after with the 3-match T20I series which will kick-off today. After drawing the 2-match Test series by 1-1 earlier this week, the hosts will be hoping to dominate the visitors on home conditions in the white-ball leg of the series. The Green Army had won the 1st Test match by 94 runs before losing the 2nd Test by 8 wickets. Now in the T20I series, Pakistan will look to get their revenge over the South Africans, who had won 2-0 in their previous 3-match series back in December 2024. Stay tuned with us as the match begins shortly.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Oct 2025, 07:39:02 pm IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Rawalpindi Weather Forecast! The weather tonight in Rawalpindi looks excellent for a full game. There no chances of rain. A clear to hazy sky will remain throughout the evening. Temperatures will be cool and comfortable for the players and spectators, sitting around 22 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius during the main hours of play. No interruptions due to weather are expected.

28 Oct 2025, 07:09:50 pm IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Babar Azam On The Verge Of Scripting History! Babar Azam needs 8 runs to match Rohit Sharma and anything more than that to become the leading run-scorer in Men's T20 Internationals.

28 Oct 2025, 07:04:15 pm IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Babar Azam Set To Bat At 3 Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson confirmed yesterday that Babar Azam will slot into his most preferred position at number 3. Babar has replaced the explosive Fakhar Zaman, who has taken a break from T20Is to focus on domestic cricket.