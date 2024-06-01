Reeza Raphael Hendricks is a South African cricketer who plays for Gauteng and the South Africa national cricket team. He is a right-handed opening batsman. He made his international debut for South Africa in November 2014, becoming only the third South African to score a century on debut.

In November 2017, he scored his first century in A Twenty20 match for Lions against Dolphins in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge. In 2018, he became the first player to score a century in all three franchise competitions in South Africa in the same season, after scoring a List A century in the final round of the 2017-18 Momentum One Day Cup.

In June 2018, he was named in the squad for the Highveld Lions team for the 2018-19 season. In October 2018, he was named in Jozi Stars squad for the first edition of the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament. In September 2019, he was named in the squad for the Jozi Stars team for the 2019 Mzansi Super League tournament. In April 2021, he was named in Gauteng’s squad ahead of the 2021-22 cricket season in South Africa.

In April 2022, in the Division One final of the 2021-22 CSA One-Day Cup, Hendricks scored 157 runs for Lions, as they beat the Titans by three wickets to win the title. In September 2022, Hendricks was bought by the Johannesburg Super kings for the inaugural season of the SA20 competition scheduled to take place in 2023.

In 2014, Hendricks made his Twenty20 International debut for South Africa against Australia. He was included in the Griqualand West Cricket team squad for the 2015 Africa T20 Cup. In August 2017, he was named in the Pretoria Mavericks squad for the first season of the T20 Global League.

In June 2018, Hendricks was named in South Africa’s One Day International squad for their series against Sri Lanka. He became the third batsman for South Africa and fourteenth overall to score a century on ODI debut and he won the Man of the Match Award.

In September 2021, Hendricks was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He was also named in the 2023 Cricket World Cup squad of South Africa played in India.

In December 2023, he was picked by Multan Sultans in the gold category for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League.