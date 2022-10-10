IND Vs SA, 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Hit New Highs Against South Africa – Statistical Highlights

India's Second Best Third Wicket Stand Against South Africa:



Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer set up a new record for the third wicket for India against South Africa in India in one day internationals by adding 161 runs in 25.4 overs in the second one day international match of the series at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Sunday (October 9). They erased the previous best of 113 runs between Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on October 25, 2015. (More Cricket News)

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer’s 161-run stand is India’s second best third wicket partnership against South Africa after 189-run stand between Virat Kolhi and Ajinkya Rahane at Durban on February 1, 2018.

** Reeza Hendricks/Aiden Markram’s 129-run stand for the third wicket was the third best third wicket stand for South Africa against India in one day internationals. Abraham de Villiers/Jacques Kallis’ unbroken stand of 173 runs is South Africa’s best third wicket stand against India while 164-run partnership between Abraham de Villiers and Faf du Plessis at Mumbai on October 25, 2015 is the second best.

** Shreyas Iyer recorded his highest score in one day internationals by making an unbeaten 113 in 155 minutes off 111 balls with 15 fours. His previous best was 103 in 161 minutes off 107 balls with 11 fours and one six against New Zealand at Hamilton on February 5, 2020.

** Ishan Kishan also recorded his highest score in one day internationals by scoring 93 in 116 minutes off 84 balls with four fours and seven sixes. His previous was 59 in 56 minutes off 42 balls with eight fours and two sixes against Sri Lanka at Colombo on July 18, 2021.

** Ishan Kishan became only the second Indian batter to smash seven or more sixes in an innings against South Africa in one day internationals by hitting seven sixes during his 93- run knock. The record of most number of sixes in an innings is held by Yusuf Pathan who smashed eight sixes during his 105-run knock at Centurion on January 23,2011.

India' HIGHEST Third Wicket Stands Against South Africa:



189 Virat Kolhi/Ajinkya Rahane Durban 01-02-2018. Won

161 Ishan Kishan/Shreyas Iyer Ranchi 09-10-2022 Won

158 Rahul Dravid/Sachin Tendulkar Belfast 26 -01-2007 Lost

126* Virat Kolhi/Ajinkya Rahane Centurion 16-02-2018 Won

125 Shikhar Dhawan//Ajinkya Rahane Melbourne 22-02- 2015 Won

South Africa's HIGHEST Third Wicket Stands Against India:



173* Abraham de Villiers/Jacques Kallis Ahmedabad 27-02-2010 Won

164 Abraham de Villiers/Faf du Plessis Mumbai 25-10-2015 Won

129 Reeza Hendricks/Aiden Markram Ranchi 09-10-2022 Lost

124 Abraham de Villiers/Robin Peterson Cardiff 06-06-2013 Lost

118 Quinton de Kock/Faf du Plessis Rajkot 18-10-2015 Lost

MOST SIXES In An Innings For India Against Sout Africa:

8 (105) Yusuf Pathan, Centurion, 23-01-2011, Lost

7 (93) Ishan Kishan, Ranchi, 09-10-2022, Won

6 (141) Sourav Ganguly, Nairobi, 13-10-2000, Won

6 (150) Rohit Shaarma, Kanpur,11-10-2015, Lost

5 (127) Sourav Ganguly, Johannesburg, 05-10-2001, Lost

5 (138) Virat Kohli. Chennai, 22-10-2015, Won