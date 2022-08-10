Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav Best-placed India Batter

Babar Azam has managed to hang on to his mantle as the No.1 ranked T20I batter while Josh Hazlewood and Mohammad Nabi continue to top the chart as the best bowler and all-rounder, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav, with 805 points, is second in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam.
Suryakumar Yadav, with 805 points, is second in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 4:15 pm

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav held on to his second position while compatriot Shreyas Iyer moved up six places to 19th in the latest ICC T20 rankings released on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Yadav is the best-placed Indian with 805 points in the batting list headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Iyer, who had hit a 40-ball 64 in the final T20 after a subdued show in the first four matches of the recently-concluded series against West Indies, has 578 points.

Among bowlers, spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav also made massive gains in the rankings.

Related stories

ICC Men’s T20 Rankings: India’s Suryakumar Yadav Moves To Second After Match-Winning 76 Vs West Indies

ICC Women’s T20 Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Attains Career-Best 3rd Spot After CWG 2022 Fifty Vs Pakistan

ICC ODI Men's Rankings: India Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Back To Top Spot After 6/19 Against England

The 21-year-old Bishnoi, who scalped six wickets in two matches in the T20I series against the Windies, galloped 50 places to take 44th position, while Kuldeep, who had a three-wicket haul in the last game, leapt 58 places to 87th.

However, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dropped a spot to 9th despite having had a good outing in West Indies.

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks is the main gainer in the T20 rankings, moving up to 13th position with knocks of 74 and 42 in a 2-0 series win over Ireland.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj is up 10 places to 18th among bowlers, while fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi (23rd) of South Africa and Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand (31st) are others to move up the chart.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has managed to hang on to his mantle as the No.1 ranked T20I batter while Australian Josh Hazlewood and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi continue to top the chart as the best bowler and all-rounder respectively.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC T20I Rankings Cricket Ranking Suryakumar Yadav Babar Azam Shreyas Iyer Ravi Bishnoi Kuldeep Yadav Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reeza Hendricks Keshav Maharaj Lockie Ferguson Josh Hazlewood Mohammad Nabi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read