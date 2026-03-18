Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Live Score, UEFA Champions League: Who Is Leonard Prescott

Bayern Munich footballers in action against Bayer Leverkusen in Bundesliga 2025-26. FCBayern/X

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Bayern Munich vs Atalanta round of 16 second leg clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Thursday, March 19. Bayern Munich dominated the first leg, securing a 6-1 win and have a comfortable aggregate lead. They will be seeking a clinical performance at home and a quarter-final berth. No team in UCL history has overturned a five-goal deficit, which explains the difficulty of the task in hand for Atalanta. Bayern Munich are suffering from injury issues and will have to play 16-year-old goalkeeper Leonard Prescott. Joshua Kimmich and Michael Olise are also suspended which will keep Vincent Kompany concerned. For Atalanta, the primary goal will be to test Bayern’s inexperienced goalkeeper early and gain some momentum. Follow the live score updates of the MUN vs ATA UCL match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Mar 2026, 11:54:59 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Who Is Leonard Prescott? Leonard Prescott is a 16-year-old American-born goalkeeper who currently plays for Bayern Munich's U19 team. Standing at an impressive 1.96 meters (6'5"), he is considered one of the most exciting young talents in the club’s academy. Prescott was born in New York City but moved to Germany at a young age, starting his youth career at Union Berlin before joining Bayern in 2023. He has gained significant media attention recently due to an unprecedented goalkeeping crisis at Bayern. With Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, and Leon Klanac all injured, and Jonas Urbig recovering from a concussion, Prescott was placed on standby for the Champions League Round of 16. If he starts tonight's match against Atalanta, he will make history as the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in the Champions League.

18 Mar 2026, 11:32:10 pm IST Bayern Munich Vs Atalanta Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened In First Leg Bayern Munich essentially secured their place in the quarter-finals with a dominant 6–1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg in Bergamo. The German side took control early, with Josip Stanisic opening the scoring in the 12th minute, followed by two clinical strikes from Michael Olise and a goal from Serge Gnabry to make it 3–0 before half-time. Bayern’s relentless pressure continued after the break, as Nicolas Jackson and Jamal Musiala added to the tally, while Olise completed his brace to round off a historic performance for the visitors. The result marked the heaviest home defeat ever suffered by an Italian team in the Champions League knockout stages. While Atalanta struggled to cope with Bayern's intensity for most of the match, they managed to find a late consolation goal through Mario Pasalic in stoppage time. Despite that late strike, the five-goal deficit leaves the Italian side facing an unprecedented challenge at the Allianz Arena, as no team in the history of the competition has ever overturned such a margin in the second leg.