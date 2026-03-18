Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: A Look In Antonin Kinsky Conundrum Of First Leg

Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check real-time updates of the TOT vs ATM UCL 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid-live-score-uefa-champions-league-2025-26-round-of-16-second-leg
Atletico Madrid celebrating a goal during La Liga 2025-26 clash against Getafe.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025-26 round of 16 second leg match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Thursday, March 19. Tottenham suffered a bruising 5–2 defeat in the first leg at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The English side must overturn a three-goal deficit to reach the quarter-finals. While Spurs have been formidable at home in the Champions League this season, boasting four wins from four with a combined 10–0 scoreline, they enter this fixture struggling for domestic form, having only recently ended a six-match losing streak with a draw at Anfield. Diego Simeone’s side arrive in London with a commanding cushion and a wealth of knockout experience. The visitors are heavily favored to navigate the atmosphere and secure their spot in the next round. Follow the live score updates of the TOT vs ATM UCL match with us.
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Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened To Antonin Kinsky

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a nightmarish Champions League debut that lasted only 17 minutes. The 22-year-old was a surprise starter in place of Guglielmo Vicario, but he struggled immediately on the slippery Madrid surface. In the 6th minute, Kinsky slipped while attempting a clearance, gifting the ball to Atletico and allowing Marcos Llorente to score. Shortly after, he miskicked a back pass directly to Julian Alvarez, who easily tapped the ball into an empty net to make it 3–0.

The young Czech keeper was visibly devastated as interim manager Igor Tudor substituted him before the twenty-minute mark. While he received a sympathetic standing ovation from the home crowd, the performance was described by many as one of the most difficult debuts in the history of the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened In First Leg

Atletico Madrid secured a dominant 5–2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The match at the Metropolitano was defined by a catastrophic start for the visitors, who conceded four goals within the opening 22 minutes. Marcos Llorente began the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by clinical strikes from Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez. Robin Le Normand added a fourth shortly after, capitalising on a series of defensive errors and a difficult debut for young Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was substituted just 17 minutes into the game.

Despite the early collapse, Tottenham managed to show some resilience and keep the tie alive with two crucial goals. Pedro Porro pulled one back before half-time, and although Julián Álvarez netted his second of the night in the 55th minute to make it 5–1, Dominic Solanke found a late response in the 76th minute. While the three-goal margin leaves the North London side with a massive task in the return leg, those two goals provide a small glimmer of hope. However, the first leg was a clear statement of intent from Diego Simeone’s clinical side, who exploited every mistake to take full control of the fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Atletico Madrid’s trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are announced.

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