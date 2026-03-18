Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League: A Look In Antonin Kinsky Conundrum Of First Leg

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened To Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky endured a nightmarish Champions League debut that lasted only 17 minutes. The 22-year-old was a surprise starter in place of Guglielmo Vicario, but he struggled immediately on the slippery Madrid surface. In the 6th minute, Kinsky slipped while attempting a clearance, gifting the ball to Atletico and allowing Marcos Llorente to score. Shortly after, he miskicked a back pass directly to Julian Alvarez, who easily tapped the ball into an empty net to make it 3–0.
The young Czech keeper was visibly devastated as interim manager Igor Tudor substituted him before the twenty-minute mark. While he received a sympathetic standing ovation from the home crowd, the performance was described by many as one of the most difficult debuts in the history of the competition.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: What Happened In First Leg
Atletico Madrid secured a dominant 5–2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The match at the Metropolitano was defined by a catastrophic start for the visitors, who conceded four goals within the opening 22 minutes. Marcos Llorente began the scoring in the 6th minute, followed by clinical strikes from Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez. Robin Le Normand added a fourth shortly after, capitalising on a series of defensive errors and a difficult debut for young Spurs goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who was substituted just 17 minutes into the game.
Despite the early collapse, Tottenham managed to show some resilience and keep the tie alive with two crucial goals. Pedro Porro pulled one back before half-time, and although Julián Álvarez netted his second of the night in the 55th minute to make it 5–1, Dominic Solanke found a late response in the 76th minute. While the three-goal margin leaves the North London side with a massive task in the return leg, those two goals provide a small glimmer of hope. However, the first leg was a clear statement of intent from Diego Simeone’s clinical side, who exploited every mistake to take full control of the fixture.
Tottenham Hotspur Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League RO16: Welcome
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Atletico Madrid’s trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 match. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are announced.