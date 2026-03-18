Man City Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Guardiola Jokes ‘Everybody Wants To Fire Me’ After 5‑1 Aggregate Defeat

Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa shakes hands with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Real Madrid's head coach Alvaro Arbeloa shakes hands with Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson