Man City Vs Crystal Palace Date Revealed By Premier League: Guardiola’s Side To Play 4 Matches In 11 Days

Summary of this article
Manchester City’s game against Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for May 13 by the English Premier League
This sets up a punishing run of four fixtures in just 11 days for Pep Guardiola’s side
City remain three points behind leaders Arsenal but have a game in hand
The English Premier League confirmed that Manchester City’s match against Crystal Palace has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 13, setting up a brutal run of four games in 11 days that will test Pep Guardiola’s push for a domestic treble.
After a league game at the Etihad Stadium against Bournemouth on May 9, City will host Palace four days later before travelling to Bournemouth on May 19. Between those fixtures, the Cityzens will play the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 16.
Why Was Crystal Palace Match Rescheduled?
The Crystal Palace fixture was originally set for March 22 but was postponed due to City’s involvement in the English League Cup final against Arsenal, which Guardiola’s men won 2-0. The Bournemouth match was also rescheduled following City’s FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton.
The rescheduled dates follow discussions between the Premier League, Man City, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth. Palace’s participation in the UEFA Conference League led to City’s proposals to play the match between April 20 and 27, as well as on May 4, being rejected.
Manchester City remain firmly in the Premier League title race, trailing leaders Arsenal by three points but with a game in hand.
Arsenal also face a punishing schedule, playing three matches in seven days – the two-legged UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid and a league fixture against Fulham in between.
Manchester City Schedule
May 4: vs Everton (away)
May 9: vs Brentford (home)
May 13: vs Crystal Palace (home)
May 16: vs Chelsea in FA Cup final
May 19: vs Bournemouth (away)
May 24: vs Aston Villa (home)