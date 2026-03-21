Man City Vs Crystal Palace Postponed: Why Is The English Premier League Match Not Being Played?

Summary of this article
The English Premier League postponed Man City vs Crystal Palace because City play Arsenal in the EFL Cup final on March 22
Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final commitments prevented rescheduling within Matchweek 31
Both clubs may also see Matchweek 34 fixtures moved due to FA Cup semi-finals
The English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 31 fixture between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026, was postponed. The new date for the match is yet to be announced.
As a result, Saturday will have four matches instead of five. Earlier, Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton, while Fulham are playing against Burnley at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, Everton are set to host Chelsea, while Leeds United and Brentford square off in a late-night fixture.
Why Was Man City vs Crystal Palace Match Postponed?
The Man City vs Crystal Palace match was postponed by the Premier League because the hosts are set to play in the EFL Cup 2025-26 final on March 22, with Manchester City facing Arsenal at Wembley.
There was still hope that the match could be played on either April 7 or 8, which would have kept it inside Matchweek 31. However, Crystal Palace sealed their place in the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win against AEK Larnaca, removing any free spots in their calendar.
In fact, there’s a chance that both City and Palace’s matches in Matchweek 34 might also be postponed due to both teams taking part in the FA Cup semi-finals. Crystal Palace will host Aston Villa, while Man City play against Nottingham Forest.
Although there has been no official confirmation, the postponed fixtures will likely be played in Matchweek 36.
What was the original schedule for the Man City vs Crystal match?
Man City vs Crystal Palace was set to be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026.
When will the postponed fixture likely be played?
Although not confirmed, it is expected to be rescheduled in English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 36.
Why was the Man City vs Crystal Palace match postponed?
Because Manchester City are playing Arsenal in the EFL Cup final on March 22, and Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final commitments ruled out alternative dates.