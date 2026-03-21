Man City Vs Crystal Palace Postponed: Why Is The English Premier League Match Not Being Played?

Man City vs Crystal Palace, English Premier League 2025-26: The Matchday 31 fixture was postponed as Man City face Arsenal in the EFL Cup final, while Palace’s Conference League schedule ruled out rescheduling

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace English Premier League 2025-26 match postponed explained
Referee Clement Turpin talks with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva before checking the VAR for a red card during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The English Premier League postponed Man City vs Crystal Palace because City play Arsenal in the EFL Cup final on March 22

  • Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final commitments prevented rescheduling within Matchweek 31

  • Both clubs may also see Matchweek 34 fixtures moved due to FA Cup semi-finals

The English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 31 fixture between Manchester City and Crystal Palace, scheduled to take place at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026, was postponed. The new date for the match is yet to be announced.

As a result, Saturday will have four matches instead of five. Earlier, Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton, while Fulham are playing against Burnley at Craven Cottage. Meanwhile, Everton are set to host Chelsea, while Leeds United and Brentford square off in a late-night fixture.

Why Was Man City vs Crystal Palace Match Postponed?

The Man City vs Crystal Palace match was postponed by the Premier League because the hosts are set to play in the EFL Cup 2025-26 final on March 22, with Manchester City facing Arsenal at Wembley.

There was still hope that the match could be played on either April 7 or 8, which would have kept it inside Matchweek 31. However, Crystal Palace sealed their place in the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win against AEK Larnaca, removing any free spots in their calendar.

In fact, there’s a chance that both City and Palace’s matches in Matchweek 34 might also be postponed due to both teams taking part in the FA Cup semi-finals. Crystal Palace will host Aston Villa, while Man City play against Nottingham Forest.

Related Content
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the English League Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London. - | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
Arsenal Vs Manchester City Preview, English League Cup 2026 Final: H2H, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko scelebrates after scoring during the Premiier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Man United Vs Aston Villa Preview, English Premier League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, left, scores their third goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in London. - | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Eagles Beat Spurs As Pressure Piles On Igor Tudor
Benjamin Sesko celebrates after scoring against Crystal Palace - null
Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace, English Premier League: Sesko Header Seals Comeback Win After Lacroix Red
Related Content

Although there has been no official confirmation, the postponed fixtures will likely be played in Matchweek 36.

Q

What was the original schedule for the Man City vs Crystal match?

A

Man City vs Crystal Palace was set to be played at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Q

When will the postponed fixture likely be played?

A

Although not confirmed, it is expected to be rescheduled in English Premier League 2025-26 Matchweek 36.

Q

Why was the Man City vs Crystal Palace match postponed?

A

Because Manchester City are playing Arsenal in the EFL Cup final on March 22, and Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League quarter-final commitments ruled out alternative dates.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Injury Crisis Deepens For Kolkata Knight Riders As Akash Deep Becomes The Latest To Be Ruled Out

  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: Robin Uthappa Perceives IPL 2026 To Be CSK Legend's Last Season

  3. IPL 2026: How Many More Games Will MS Dhoni Play?

  4. RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

  5. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A State Of Extremes: Belonging, Erasure In Assam

  2. News agency UNI's Delhi office sealed amid heavy police deployment after court order

  3. Why Opposition In Maharashtra Is Demanding Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation?

  4. Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?

  5. Day In Pics: March 20, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  2. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  3. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  4. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  5. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  2. Trump Says US ‘Close to Objectives’ in Iran War, Rejects Ceasefire

  3. US-Israel-Iran War Updates: Trump Calls NATO members Cowards, Iran Says Israeli, US Officials Unsafe After Strikes

  4. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

  5. Trump's God Complex: Shall We Coin The President?

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls