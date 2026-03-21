Man City Vs Crystal Palace Postponed: Why Is The English Premier League Match Not Being Played?

Referee Clement Turpin talks with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva before checking the VAR for a red card during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Referee Clement Turpin talks with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva before checking the VAR for a red card during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in Manchester, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson