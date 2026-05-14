Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26: Guardiola's Side Scalp Dominant Victory, Stay In Title Contention

Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a clinical 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on May 14, Thursday. The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side within two points of league leaders Arsenal with just two matches remaining. The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute through a moment of brilliance from Phil Foden, whose backheel released Antoine Semenyo for a low finish. Foden reached his 100th Premier League goal involvement in the process and added his 101st eight minutes later, helping on a Josko Gvardiol cross for Omar Marmoush to tap home. Despite heavy squad rotation and a second-half push from Palace, substitute Rayan Cherki orchestrated a late third, slipping in Savinho to wrap up the points. The result also saw former Palace captain Marc Guehi face his old club for the first time since his January move.

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EPL: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson, front, and Manchester City's Marc Guehi challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Savinho celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2025-26: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada, left, and Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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EPL 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson, center, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, left, and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson, center, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol, left, and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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English Premier League 2025-26: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo, right, and Crystal Palace's Jaydee Canvot challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Daniel Munoz, right, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Crystal Palace's Brennan Johnson, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
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