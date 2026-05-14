Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26: Guardiola's Side Scalp Dominant Victory, Stay In Title Contention
Manchester City kept their Premier League title hopes alive with a clinical 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on May 14, Thursday. The win moves Pep Guardiola’s side within two points of league leaders Arsenal with just two matches remaining. The breakthrough came in the 32nd minute through a moment of brilliance from Phil Foden, whose backheel released Antoine Semenyo for a low finish. Foden reached his 100th Premier League goal involvement in the process and added his 101st eight minutes later, helping on a Josko Gvardiol cross for Omar Marmoush to tap home. Despite heavy squad rotation and a second-half push from Palace, substitute Rayan Cherki orchestrated a late third, slipping in Savinho to wrap up the points. The result also saw former Palace captain Marc Guehi face his old club for the first time since his January move.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE