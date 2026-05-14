Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace, Premier League: Hosts Keep Title Race Alive With Comfortable Home Win

Manchester City's Savinho celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson

Manchester City's Savinho celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson