Man City Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Citizens Face Tough Test At Home

Manchester City's Jeremy Doku, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Erling Haaland after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Man City Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace EPL matchday 36 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on May 14, Thursday. Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium tonight with no margin for error in their pursuit of league leaders Arsenal. Currently five points adrift with a game in hand, Pep Guardiola’s side must secure all three points to keep the pressure on the Gunners as the season enters its final week. City arrive in stellar form, unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League outings and boasting a 16-match undefeated streak at home. The Citizens will look to Erling Haaland and the in-form Jeremy Doku to break down a resilient Palace defense. The visitors, led by Oliver Glasner, are essentially playing for pride after mathematically securing their top-flight status with a recent 2-2 draw against Everton. While Palace are dangerous in transition, City's desperate need for points makes them heavy favorites. A narrative to watch is Marc Guéhi facing his former club for the first time since his January move to Manchester, likely partnering Nathan Ake in a defense missing the doubtful Rodri. Follow play-by-play updates of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace PL 2025-26 match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

13 May 2026, 11:07:44 pm IST Manchester City Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Premier League: Match Details Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Kickoff Time: 8:00 PM local time (12:30 AM IST, May 14). Significance: This is Manchester City's game in hand. A win is essential to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just two points. Current Form: City is unbeaten in their last 13 league matches and coming off a 3-0 win against Brentford. Predicted City XI: Donnarumma; O'Reilly, Guehi, Khusanov, Nunes; Silva, Gonzalez, Cherki; Doku, Haaland, Semenyo. Predicted Palace XI: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Richards; Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Muñoz; Pino, Strand Larsen, Johnson. Injury Note: There are late fitness concerns for Rodri, while Ruben Dias is tipped for a potential return to the starting lineup.

13 May 2026, 10:48:36 pm IST Manchester City Vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Premier League: Live Streaming Details The match kicks off at 12:30 am IST. The Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website and telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.