ISL 2025-26 Final Round Preview: Season Set For Grand Finale: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal In Title Contention

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League leaders East Bengal FC currently hold the upper hand on goal difference over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while dark horses Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC face off in a direct shootout hoping for a simultaneous collapse from both Kolkata heavyweights

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Indian Super League 2025-26 round 12
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal need only a victory against Inter Kashi to guarantee their historic first-ever ISL title

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giant must defeat Sporting Club Delhi to have any chance to retain their crown

  • Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC face a direct winner-takes-all clash, with an outside chance if Kolkata heavyweights suffer a simultaneous collapse

A multi-team battle for the Indian Super League title is set for a dramatic finale with five sides -- including traditional heavyweights Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC -- mathematically remaining in contention heading into the last round matches across various venues on Thursday.

With the shortened single-leg season producing one of the closest title races in recent years, all eyes will be on simultaneous fixtures involving Punjab FC, Mumbai City FC, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

East Bengal are currently in pole position to win the title. Sitting atop the table with a superior goal difference and in control of their own destiny, they have the best chance to lift their first domestic league title in 22 years.

East Bengal, who will play Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, last won the top-tier domestic league title during the 2003–04 season of the then National Football League under the guidance of late Subhash Bhowmick. They then successfully defended the crown to secure their third overall NFL title.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan, who are right behind East Bengal on goal difference, need to win their final game against Sporting Club Delhi at the famous Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, while hoping their biggest rivals drop points.

Related Content
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan had to settle for a 1-1 draw. - X/eastbengal_fc
Oscar Bruzon with his assistant ahead of the Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26 Kolkata Derby match at Salt Lake stadium. - eastbengal_fc/X
Mohun Bagan and East Bengal footballers in action during the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26. - mohunbagansg/X
Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 31, 2025. - | Photo: Instagram/mohunbagansg

As far as Mumbai City FC and Punjab FC are concerned, both teams remain in mathematical contention, but they need both the Kolkata giants to lose their final games in order to win the championship while emerging triumphant in their face-off.

Bengaluru FC sit at the third place in the standings with 23 points from 13 matches after completing their campaign, but their fate is no longer in their hands.

In contrast, Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC, both on 22 points with one game remaining, are better placed to snatch the title away from Bengaluru, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan when they clash in a potentially decisive contest in New Delhi.

A victory for either side would take them to 25 points and guarantee the title. Even a draw could keep the title race alive depending on results elsewhere and head-to-head permutations.

The compressed ISL format this season, introduced after administrative uncertainty delayed the tournament, has intensified the competition with every point carrying massive significance.

Punjab FC enter the final round with momentum after edging Odisha FC 3-2 in a high-scoring contest, while Mumbai City FC have quietly built momentum through the latter half of the campaign.

Bengaluru FC, despite finishing strongly with back-to-back wins, face an anxious wait after dropping crucial points through draws earlier in the season.

ISL 2025-26 Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1East Bengal FC126511823
2Mohun Bagan SG126511323
3Bengaluru FC13652623
4Punjab FC12642822
5Mumbai City FC12642622
6Jamshedpur FC12633521
7FC Goa13553420
8Kerala Blasters FC13526-217
9NorthEast United FC13445-516
10Inter Kashi FC12345-513
11SC Delhi12255-311
12Odisha FC12246-810
13Chennaiyin FC13238-129
14Mohammedan SC130310-253

For Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the equation is comparatively straightforward -- win remaining matches and hope results elsewhere swing in their favour. The Kolkata rivals have shown defensive solidity throughout the campaign and could yet turn the title race into a dramatic photo finish.

Elsewhere, FC Goa, currently on 20 points, still retain an outside mathematical chance, though they would require a highly unlikely combination of results and goal-difference swings.

The final day is also expected to shape playoff seedings, with several mid-table teams battling for placements in the pecking order.

With the title race separated by the thinnest of margins, Thursday's matches promise one of the most gripping finishes in ISL history.

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