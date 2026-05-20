Cong Government Guarantees Are Model For Country, Says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Listing out expenditures under individual schemes, Shivakumar said, “Through Gruha Lakshmi alone, nearly Rs 69,000 crore has reached 1.24 crore women. Through Gruha Jyothi we have spent around Rs 26,000 crore for free electricity. Under the Shakti scheme for women’s travel, around Rs 19,000 crore has been given to KSRTC and BMTC. Around Rs 12,000 crore has been spent on Anna Bhagya. Rs 950 crore has been spent on Yuva Nidhi.” The Deputy Chief Minister said the government had also expanded healthcare infrastructure across the state.