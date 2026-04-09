Early Voting Picks Up in Karnataka Bypolls, Turnout Crosses 10% in Bagalkot

Congress seeks to retain seats as BJP eyes gains in Bagalkot and Davanagere South contests

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PTI
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Early Voting Picks Up in Karnataka Bypolls
Early Voting Picks Up in Karnataka Bypolls, Turnout Crosses 10% in Bagalkot Photo: Representative Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Voter turnout stood at 11.87% in Bagalkot and 9.01% in Davanagere South within the first two hours of polling.

  • Bypolls, triggered by the deaths of Congress MLAs, see sympathy candidates from the ruling party and a strong BJP challenge.

  • Over 4.9 lakh voters across both constituencies are expected to decide outcomes in a closely watched contest.

In the first two hours since voting began for bypolls to two Bagalkot and Davanagere South assembly constituencies, the voter turnout stood at 11.87 percent and 9.01 percent, respectively, on Thursday.

The voting for the bypolls in two constituencies necessitated by the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa, began at 7 am, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

While the Congress faces the challenge of retaining both seats, the BJP is aiming to wrest them and deliver a setback to the ruling party, which is currently witnessing an "internal power struggle" over leadership.

A total of over 2.59 lakh eligible voters are expected to cast their votes at around 319 polling stations in Bagalkot, where nine candidates are in the fray.

Voting began across 296 seats in two states and one UT - null
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BY Outlook News Desk

In Davanagere South, over 2.31 lakh eligible voters are expected to vote across 284 polling stations, with 25 candidates contesting.

Officials said elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of bypolls.

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The BJP has fielded former MLA and 2023 defeated candidate Veerabhadrayya Charantimath from Bagalkot, and a fresh face, Srinivas T Dasakariyappa, from Davanagere South.

The Congress has given tickets to family members of the late legislators in both constituencies. Bagalkot candidate Umesh Meti is the son of H Y Meti, while Samarth Mallikarjun from Davanagere South is the grandson of Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Samarth’s father, S S Mallikarjun, is a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet and in charge of Davanagere district, while his mother, Prabha Mallikarjun, is a Member of Parliament from the region.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, H Y Meti defeated BJP’s Charantimath by a margin of 5,878 votes in Bagalkot, while Shivashankarappa defeated BJP’s B G Ajay Kumar by 27,888 votes in Davanagere South.

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