Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins In Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Suresh Gopi Calls Kerala Polls ‘Very Important Day’
Union Minister Suresh Gopi said, “This is a very important day for Keralam… The BJP has done solidly well. They have reached the last grain of the democratic campaign engineering. All those areas they have reached. The last bit they have touched.”
“We can only wait for results. You know very well what the change is before and after,” he added.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala LDF Candidate PA Mohammed Riyas Votes, Confident of Victory
State minister and LDF candidate PA Mohammed Riyas, after casting his vote, said, “We are confident LDF will win again, people of the state understand that it's important for development to continue.”
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala CM Pinarayi Votes, Calls for Continuity
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at RC Amala School in Pinarayi, Kannur district, saying, “This election will determine the future of Kerala.”
He emphasised continuing the government’s achievements over the past ten years and noted that public sentiment favors continuity: “Cutting across party lines, people are with the LDF to continue the development programmes initiated by the government.”
Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Assam BJP Candidate Pradyut Bordoloi Casts Vote in Dispur, Criticises Congress
BJP candidate from Dispur, Pradyut Bordoloi, cast his vote at Morikalang High School during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026.
Speaking after voting, Bordoloi noted that although he is contesting from Dispur, his vote is registered in Nagaon, and he had come specifically to cast it. He also criticised Congress, saying internal “dirty tricks” by party leaders, including Pawan Khera, were unfair and have backfired.
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Puducherry Assembly Polls 2026 Begins Amid Tight Security
Voting commenced Thursday across the union territory of Puducherry, with 9.50 lakh voters set to decide the fortunes of the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. Polling began at 7 am, and long queues were reported at stations in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.
The union territory has 9.50 lakh voters across 30 constituencies—Puducherry (23), Karaikal (5), Mahe (1), and Yanam (1)—with women voters (5.03 lakh) outnumbering men (4.46 lakh). There are 1,099 polling stations, including 209 identified as vulnerable. A total of 294 candidates are in the fray.
The main contest is between the NDA, led by AINRC, and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK, and VCK. The entry of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK has added new dynamics to the race.
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE News Update: Karnataka Bypolls Underway in Bagalkot and Davanagere South
Voting is underway in two Karnataka Assembly segments—Bagalkot and Davanagere South—following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs H Y Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. While these by-elections are unlikely to immediately alter state politics, they are being closely watched as a prestige battle: the ruling Congress aims to retain both seats, while the BJP seeks to capture them amid reported internal leadership tensions in the Congress.
Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Assam Assembly Polls 2026 Underway, Long Queues Reported
Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began Thursday to decide the fate of 722 candidates. The ruling BJP is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to regain power after 2016.
Voting, held in a single phase, started at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm. Long queues of voters were reported outside polling stations from early morning.
A total electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 third-gender voters, can cast their votes across 31,490 polling stations in the state.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Union Minister Suresh Gopi Casts Vote in Guruvayur During Kerala Assembly Polls
Union Minister Suresh Gopi cast his vote at Guruvayur Devaswom English Medium School, South Part booth number 137, as polling continues for the Keralam Assembly Elections 2026.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar Queues Up to Vote in Thiruvananthapuram
Keralam BJP president and Nemom candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar was seen standing in a queue at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram as he waited to cast his vote.
Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE: Kerala Sees Brisk Voting; Long Queues Reported as High-Stakes Contest Underway
Polling is underway in Kerala amid a high-stakes political contest, with long queues reported at several booths across the state. A total of 2.71 crore voters are eligible to vote, including 1.39 crore women, 1.32 crore men, and 273 transgender voters, to decide the fate of 833 candidates.
Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan cast his vote in Paravoor and expressed confidence that the UDF will win over 100 seats.
Assembly Elections 2026 Voting LIVE News Update: PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly Polls
As polling begins for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters to participate in large numbers, encouraging especially youth and women to turn out and make the exercise a “celebration of democracy and public duty.”
In a separate message for Kerala, the Prime Minister called for record voter participation, saying higher turnout would strengthen the state’s democratic spirit. He again urged young voters and women to actively take part in the electoral process.
Addressing voters in Puducherry, Modi appealed for maximum participation as polling commenced, emphasising that every vote plays a role in shaping the region’s future, with a special call to youth and women to come forward and vote.