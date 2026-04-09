Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others Cast Their Votes

Summary of this article
Several Malayalam celebrities and political leaders arrived early at polling booths across Kerala on Thursday.
Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others have cast their votes.
More celebs are expected throughout the day.
Kerala Elections 2026: Voting is underway in Kerala on Thursday (April 9, 2026). The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is eyeing a third term, and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is targeting a comeback. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also looking to make its debut in the State. The voting started at 7 am and will end by 6 pm. The Kerala State Assembly elections are held in a single phase for all 140 constituencies with 883 candidates. Over 2.7 crore voters will cast their vote across the state, with 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Malayalam actors cast vote at Kerala elections 2026
Several Malayalam stars arrived at the electoral booths to cast their respective votes. Mohanlal cast his vote at the Mudavanmugalil School in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 am. After casting his vote, the 65-year-old wrote on social media, "I have fulfilled my responsibility. Now, it's your turn. Keralam, go out and vote!"
Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran also voted early. Gopi cast his vote at Booth 137 in the Guruvayoor Devaswom English Medium School. Prithviraj arrived with his wife Supriya at Thevara Fisheries School.
Actor Renji Panicker, who voted at the Kadavanthara YMCA, said, “Our democracy works in both good and challenging times. When we look at other countries, we realise how lucky we are to enjoy our freedom and democracy. Comparing our situation with other countries that gained independence at the same time shows how much we should appreciate our system.”
Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 16.23% till 9 am.