Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others Cast Their Votes

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Renji Panicker arrived early to cast their votes at the respective polling booths on Thursday.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
Malayalam stars cast their votes at Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Photo: X,Facebook
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Several Malayalam celebrities and political leaders arrived early at polling booths across Kerala on Thursday.

  • Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others have cast their votes.

  • More celebs are expected throughout the day.

Kerala Elections 2026: Voting is underway in Kerala on Thursday (April 9, 2026). The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is eyeing a third term, and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is targeting a comeback. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also looking to make its debut in the State. The voting started at 7 am and will end by 6 pm. The Kerala State Assembly elections are held in a single phase for all 140 constituencies with 883 candidates. Over 2.7 crore voters will cast their vote across the state, with 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Malayalam actors cast vote at Kerala elections 2026

Several Malayalam stars arrived at the electoral booths to cast their respective votes. Mohanlal cast his vote at the Mudavanmugalil School in Thiruvananthapuram at 7 am. After casting his vote, the 65-year-old wrote on social media, "I have fulfilled my responsibility. Now, it's your turn. Keralam, go out and vote!"

Mammootty arrived with his wife Sulfath Kutty at a polling station in Kochi to cast their vote.

Voting began across 296 seats in two states and one UT - null
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Suresh Gopi and Prithviraj Sukumaran also voted early. Gopi cast his vote at Booth 137 in the Guruvayoor Devaswom English Medium School. Prithviraj arrived with his wife Supriya at Thevara Fisheries School.

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Actor Renji Panicker, who voted at the Kadavanthara YMCA, said, “Our democracy works in both good and challenging times. When we look at other countries, we realise how lucky we are to enjoy our freedom and democracy. Comparing our situation with other countries that gained independence at the same time shows how much we should appreciate our system.”

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Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 16.23% till 9 am.

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