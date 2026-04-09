Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj Sukumaran And Others Cast Their Votes

Kerala Elections 2026: Voting is underway in Kerala on Thursday (April 9, 2026). The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is eyeing a third term, and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is targeting a comeback. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also looking to make its debut in the State. The voting started at 7 am and will end by 6 pm. The Kerala State Assembly elections are held in a single phase for all 140 constituencies with 883 candidates. Over 2.7 crore voters will cast their vote across the state, with 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).