Khalifa Release Date Confirmed: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Action Film Eyes Big Onam Clash

Summary of this article
Khalifa release date confirmed for August 20, 2026 during Onam festival window.
Prithviraj Sukumaran headlines Vysakh’s high-scale Malayalam action film project.
Mohanlal prequel plans and cameo hint at expanding Khalifa cinematic universe.
Khalifa's release date has been locked, bringing clarity for fans eagerly waiting to see Prithviraj Sukumaran return to the big screen in a full-fledged action role. The upcoming Malayalam film, directed by Vysakh, is currently in production and is already being positioned as a major festive release.
Khalifa release date and Onam 2026 plans
The announcement was made through Prithviraj Sukumaran’s official team, confirming that the film will arrive in theatres during the Onam season. The update hinted at a character named Aamir Ali, building intrigue around the film’s narrative and tone.
The project has been steadily gaining attention, not just for its scale but also for its collaboration between Prithviraj and Vysakh. Known for delivering commercially successful entertainers, the director is expected to bring a high-energy treatment to the story.
Khalifa cast, crew and early buzz
Khalifa features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Jomon T. John, and editing by Chaman Chakko. The film is being backed by a team that has previously worked on large-scale productions, adding to expectations around its visual and technical quality.
Interestingly, the makers have also hinted at a larger universe, with a prequel reportedly in development featuring Mohanlal in the lead. He is also expected to make a cameo appearance in this instalment, linking the two narratives.
Prithviraj Sukumaran has been balancing multiple projects, including a role in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film tentatively titled Varanasi. His growing presence across industries has only amplified interest in Khalifa.
The film is now officially scheduled to release in theatres on August 20, 2026, aligning with the festive Onam window and setting up what could be one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year.