Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Starts Countdown To Big Release

Prithviraj Sukumaran has wrapped a major Varanasi schedule and marked the moment with a well-earned break.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi
Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Varanasi Schedule, Begins Countdown Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Prithviraj Sukumaran completes intense Varanasi schedule after weeks of demanding shoot.

  • Actor announces one-year countdown, signalling final phase of production timeline.

  • SS Rajamouli’s Rs 1,200 crore film stars Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has marked a major milestone in the making of Varanasi, the ambitious time travel film directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor recently completed a crucial shooting schedule and shared the update with a mix of relief and quiet celebration. After weeks of intense work, the moment was capped off with what he described as a well-earned indulgence.

Taking to social media, he gave a glimpse of the wrap with a picture of his celebratory meal. The update felt personal, almost like a pause after a demanding stretch, before the film moves into its next phase.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Varanasi's schedule wrap

Reflecting on the schedule, it was shared by the actor that the phase had demanded significant effort. In his post, it was expressed that the schedule had been one he “worked immensely hard for”, with the cheat meal being described as well deserved. Gratitude was also extended to producer KL Narayana as the schedule came to a close.

The update gives a sense of the scale and intensity behind Varanasi, which has been in production for a while and continues to build curiosity with each development.

Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates with a well-earned cheat meal Photo: Prithviraj's Instagram
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Varanasi film: cast, scale and countdown begins

Beyond the wrap, the bigger reveal came with the start of a countdown. It was confirmed by Prithviraj that the film is now officially on a one-year path to its theatrical release, signalling that the project is entering its final stretch.

The film stars Mahesh Babu in what is expected to be a dual role, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key parts. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the project is said to be mounted on a massive scale, with reports suggesting a budget of around Rs 1,200 crore.

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Prithviraj Sukumaran Wraps Up I Nobody Shoot with Nissam Basheer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

An official post from the film’s team also leaned into its time travel theme, hinting at a journey that stretches across timelines.

Varanasi is set to arrive in theatres on April 7, 2027, positioning itself as one of the most ambitious Indian films in recent years.

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