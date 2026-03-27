SS Rajamouli Planning To Split Varanasi Into Two Parts? Here's What We Know

Like his previous film Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is reportedly considering to release Varanasi in two parts.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Varanasi movie release
SS Rajamouli Varanasi to release in two parts Photo: X/SS Rajamouli
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Like his previous film Baahubali, SS Rajamouli is reportedly considering to release Varanasi in two parts.

  • The magnum opus stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

  • It will hit the screens in April 2027.

After RRR (2022), filmmaker SS Rajamouli is back with yet another magnum opus, titled Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is set to arrive in cinemas in April 2027. However, the release date is yet to be announced. The latest reports claim that Varanasi will be released in a two-part format.

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi to release in two parts?

Reportedly, the makers are planning to follow the route of Baahubali, Ramayana and Dhurandhar for Varanasi as the single film will exceed three hours runtime. It won't be a sequel, but two split into two.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “3 hours-plus would not be enough for Varanasi. They are looking at extending it into a two-part format. This format has worked wonderfully for Dhurandhar. Rajamouli and his team feel this extended format would afford them the liberty to tell a more expanded story without looking anxiously at the clock.”

The makers are yet to confirm on it.

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